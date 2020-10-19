Beer-Drinkers and Tax-Raisers

Here is a sobering fact: The No. 1 input expense for American beer brewers isn’t barley or hops or cool refreshing Rocky Mountain spring water or anything like that.
It’s aluminum.
Some of your smaller hipster craft brewers may spend more on fire-roasted blood-orange rind or oaken staves made from used cabernet barrels or whatever, but for your big-time chugga-lugga available–at–7-Eleven brewers who sell beer by the truckload and the trainload and the boatload, the single biggest cost is cans.
And that is why America’s brewers hate Peter Navarro more than they hate floofy wine coolers.
“If it’s Trump, then it’s Peter Navarro, and …
