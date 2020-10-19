Fantastic Fibs and Where to Find Them

Back when I was a kid — envision a quiet country neighborhood, rolling hills, children tooling around on bikes — I had a few friends who were more than a bit truth-challenged. Whether it was on the local baseball diamonds, in the halls of school, or on the various sets of mildly dangerous 1980s-style metal playground equipment we frequented, if there was a tall tale to be spun, they could roll it out in high style.

Picture a kid — we’ll call him “Carl McFibs” — holding court, a few other neighborhood kids gathered around, jaws agape. Did you know, for …