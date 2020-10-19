‘The Bidens’

Season 1, Episode 7:
“The Hunter and the Hunted”
[SFX: Dramatic Music]
Cut to: Exterior rose garden — White House — Day
A long push-in shot from the Rose Garden. We see the back of President Joe Biden as he sits at the Resolute desk. Suddenly, the curtains are drawn shut.
[SFX: Dramatic Music]
Cut to: Interior — Oval Office — Continuous
President Joe Biden sits, smiling at nothing. Dr. Jill Biden stands behind him. On the desk we see a series of important papers. Push in to reveal “Federal Budget Act” and a Post-it note that reads: “Needs POTUS Signature”
[SFX: Dramatic Music]
Dr. Jill Biden: C’mon, Joe! Just …
