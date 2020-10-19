• It turns out that the Democrats don’t fear that women will be put into red robes but that they will be put into black ones.
• Since Judge Amy Coney Barrett started being mentioned in reports as the leading candidate to replace late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, media outlets and progressives have zeroed in on her purported membership in a charismatic group called People of Praise. The organization is neither strictly Catholic nor affiliated with any denomination, but most of its members, like Barrett and her family, practice the Catholic faith. Several outlets rushed to publish underreported articles …
