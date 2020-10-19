Voting for Life

A guide for the perplexed

During the vice-presidential debate in 2012, Joe Biden claimed to agree with his church’s teaching on abortion but to be unwilling to impose it on other citizens. It was a statement that depended for its political effectiveness on widespread ignorance about what the Catholic Church actually teaches about abortion.

The Church takes note of the fact that modern embryology has placed beyond doubt the status of the human embryo, from its very formation and earliest developmental stage, as a distinct living member of the species Homo sapiens: a human being. This is not a theological claim; it is a statement of …