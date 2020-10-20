Parenting, Police, and Policy

As an NR reader of nearly 50 years’ standing and a subscriber for nearly as long, I write to take issue with two comments in James Copland’s otherwise thoughtful and enlightening piece “In Policing, Race Matters” (September 7).

First, Mr. Copland opines that “all Americans are petty criminals who unknowingly commit multiple felonies a day in our modern overcriminalized world.” I respectfully disagree.

I am quite familiar with Harvey Silverglate’s Three Felonies a Day, which explains this thesis in greater detail, but as an attorney, I also know the difference between malum prohibitum and malum in se: The former …