A protest against the death of George Floyd, St. Louis, Mo., May 30, 2020 (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters)

Parenting, Police, and Policy

As an NR reader of nearly 50 years’ standing and a subscriber for nearly as long, I write to take issue with two comments in James Copland’s otherwise thoughtful and enlightening piece “In Policing, Race Matters” (September 7).

First, Mr. Copland opines that “all Americans are petty criminals who unknowingly commit multiple felonies a day in our modern overcriminalized world.” I respectfully disagree.

I am quite familiar with Harvey Silverglate’s Three Felonies a Day, which explains this thesis in greater detail, but as an attorney, I also know the difference between malum prohibitum and malum in se: The former

It turns out that the Democrats don’t fear that women will be put into red robes but that they will be put into black ones.

Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
