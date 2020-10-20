Mulan: Shilling for the Bad Guys

You should not pay to watch Disney’s Mulan, the biggest blockbuster (so far) to open exclusively on streaming video, for several reasons. First, because the price tag is a gouge job: $29.99 for an under-two-hour movie, on top of the seven bucks a month you need to pay to subscribe to Disney Plus. Second, because the movie wasn’t just made in cooperation with the bureaucratic despotism in Beijing; it was partially filmed in Xinjiang, the westward region of China whose Muslim inhabitants are being ruthlessly persecuted and culturally erased. Third, because — as almost always with these Disney live-action homages …