NR PLUS
Magazine October 19, 2020, Issue

Overregulation & Administrative Law Amount to Government by the Unelected

By
Members of the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in Washington, DC, September 24, 2020.
The Unelected: How an Unaccountable Elite Is Governing America, by James R. Copland (Encounter, 256 pp., $28.99)

We live in a democracy, but are we governed by one? The Manhattan Institute’s Jim Copland argues persuasively, in The Unelected, that quite a lot of our governance comes from people we didn’t vote for, and whom we cannot vote out to hold them accountable for misrule. His tour of the unelected ranges further than a lot of Americans might think.

Unelected government in America is a familiar problem, starting with activist judges who hand down rulings unmoored from anything written in the law. But most of Copland’s targets are elsewhere. Many of his worst culprits are not those who seize

This article appears as “Getting the Government You Didn’t Vote For” in the October 20, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
It turns out that the Democrats don’t fear that women will be put into red robes but that they will be put into black ones.

Most Popular

Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More