Saudi Arabia & Its Ruthless Quest for Global Power

Blood and Oil: Mohammed bin Salman’s Ruthless Quest for Global Power, by Bradley Hope and Justin Scheck (John Murray, 368 pp., $29)

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi has given the international order of today a proper shaking. There is a historic precedent. The young Duc d’Enghien was heir to the French throne, and when Napoleon Bonaparte had him murdered, Talleyrand came out with the comment that only a man who understood politics as he did could have made: “It is worse than a crime, it is a mistake.” Jamal’s murder is also a mistake.

The Khashoggis are well known Saudis. Jamal’s uncle, Adnan Khashoggi, was a businessman with the usual extravagant tastes and a fortune said to be $4 billion in the 1980s. …