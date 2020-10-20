The 1980 Presidential Election in Retrospect

It was unusually important

What qualifies an election as “the most important election”? Even in the days when politics was considered by some to be a mundane and boring profession, there was never an unimportant presidential election. But let’s face it: Some are more important than others. Think about the elections that did matter, such as in 1800, between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. These men agreed on nothing, especially the role and scope of the national government. It was so vicious, a supporter of Jefferson’s called Adams “a hideous hermaphroditical character which has neither the force and firmness of a man, nor the …