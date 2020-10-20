Thomas Jefferson High School Wants Fewer Asians

The plan for diversity will devalue merit and disadvantage one main group

Asra Q. Nomani first smelled something fishy on June 7. That was when Ann Bonitatibus, the principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), in Fairfax County, Va., sent a letter to the school’s students and parents. It implored them to reflect on the “privileges you hold that others may not” and on the low numbers of black and Hispanic students at the school — the No. 1 high school in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report.

Of the 1,809 students attending TJ in the 2019–20 school year, more than 70 percent were Asian. …