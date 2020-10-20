NR PLUS
Magazine October 19, 2020, Issue

Thomas Jefferson High School Wants Fewer Asians

By
School classroom with blackboard (maroke/Getty Images)
The plan for diversity will devalue merit and disadvantage one main group

Asra Q. Nomani first smelled something fishy on June 7. That was when Ann Bonitatibus, the principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), in Fairfax County, Va., sent a letter to the school’s students and parents. It implored them to reflect on the “privileges you hold that others may not” and on the low numbers of black and Hispanic students at the school — the No. 1 high school in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report.

Of the 1,809 students attending TJ in the 2019–20 school year, more than 70 percent were Asian. …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Rong Xiaoqing is a New York–based journalist covering the Chinese community.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
It turns out that the Democrats don’t fear that women will be put into red robes but that they will be put into black ones.

Most Popular

Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More