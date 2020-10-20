Transgender Craze Harms Young Women Especially

The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths about Sex and Identity in Our Society, by Debra Soh (Threshold Editions, 336 pp., $28); Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, by Abigail Shrier (Regnery, 287 pp., $28.99)

Whenever I try explaining modern controversies such as transgenderism to my whip-smart American uncle, he likes to joke that the world, as it is, is no longer decipherable to him and that, this being the case, it might be time for him to go on “eternity leave.” At 96, Uncle Frank is from a simpler time: a time when men were men and women were women, and the tensions between them — pronounced though they were — had something to do with a thing called “sex.”

I almost wonder whether Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently passed from this life at …