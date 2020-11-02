NR PLUS
Choose Your Own Election

By
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

This piece runs too close to the election to make predictions, so I’ll channel the mainstream media and provide sheets of clichés. You can play National Review editor! Just grab a pen and cross out the words and sentences that don’t apply. When you’re done you’ll have a perfect chattering-class boilerplate think-piece.

Let’s begin.

“It’s finally over. The trials of 2020 were (ended / exacerbated) by an election that gave the nation (finality / an attenuated sense of anguish) when (Joe Biden / Donald Trump) found himself the (clear winner / contested loser) of an election many observers called (the beginning of …

By
At an event in Miami, Biden asserted that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “she may very well move to overrule Roe.”

