Choose Your Own Election

This piece runs too close to the election to make predictions, so I’ll channel the mainstream media and provide sheets of clichés. You can play National Review editor! Just grab a pen and cross out the words and sentences that don’t apply. When you’re done you’ll have a perfect chattering-class boilerplate think-piece.

Let’s begin.

“It’s finally over. The trials of 2020 were (ended / exacerbated) by an election that gave the nation (finality / an attenuated sense of anguish) when (Joe Biden / Donald Trump) found himself the (clear winner / contested loser) of an election many observers called (the beginning of …