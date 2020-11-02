Forty-Year-Old Version: Co-opted Rebellion

The Year in Movies is over. The disappointing box office for Tenet and the resurgence of the coronavirus seem to have convinced Hollywood that traditional theatergoing and big audiences are both impossibilities. Regal Cinemas is suspending operations for its 500 theaters; Pixar’s Soul is going to be streaming; the next Bond movie and the desperately anticipated (well, by huge nerds) release of Dune have been pushed into next year. The only question for Hollywood is whether enough high-profile movies came out before the pandemic hit, and on streaming platforms since, to justify hosting some sort of socially distanced Oscars. (The …