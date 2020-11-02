Great Blue

In the far shallows, still and faint,
the heron waits, all coming storm
and thunder, and yet all restraint.
Waits unquivering, cool, controlled,
for that dark riot of feathered flame
from his still heart wingward to unfold,
wakened by some bone-deep desire.
Three hard strokes of daunting wideness
and he is gone.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.