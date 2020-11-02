H. R. McMaster in New Book: U.S. Must Know Both Its Enemies & Itself

Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World, by H. R. McMaster (Harper, 560 pp., $35)

I first met Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster almost exactly ten years ago. In the fall of 2010, I was working on the Iran desk in the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy, and General McMaster was heading up a new Pentagon unit charged with rooting out the rampant corruption in Afghanistan that was undermining the U.S. war effort in that country. We scheduled a video teleconference call to see whether I might be a good fit for his team in Kabul.

I was a bit nervous going into the meeting. General McMaster was already a larger-than-life figure. He …