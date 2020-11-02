Joe Biden’s Cult of No Personality

He is not Donald Trump, and he wants you to know it

Donald Trump’s campaign has always been about Donald Trump: Trump is Trump is Trump is Trump, and he’s all Trump all the time, Trumpier and more Trump-focused by the minute. Even if this or that policy position “evolves,” even when he changes his mind on abortion and gun control, Trump’s basic political promise is always the same and always will be the same: that, as president, Donald Trump is going to be Donald Trump, bigly. For Trump, Trump is the only real issue, the only metric, the only criterion.

Joe Biden has decided to run exactly the same campaign: one in …