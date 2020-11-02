Joni Ernst Fights to Keep Her Seat

Clarinda, Iowa
Six years ago, Joni Ernst burst onto the national political stage with her bid to become Iowa’s first female U.S. senator.
What Ernst, an Iowa farm girl turned Iraq War veteran, lacked in money and name recognition she made up for with a personality and biography that made her a perfect fit for the state. In the 2014 Republican primary, she blew away four male competitors — including a self-funding former Goldman Sachs employee favored by GOP powerbrokers in Washington, D.C. — with one of the more memorable political ads in recent history. “I grew up castrating hogs on an …
This article appears as “Face-Off amid the Farms” in the November 2, 2020, print edition of National Review.
