Joni Ernst Fights to Keep Her Seat

The junior senator from Iowa faces a challenger with a similar background

Clarinda, Iowa

Six years ago, Joni Ernst burst onto the national political stage with her bid to become Iowa’s first female U.S. senator.

What Ernst, an Iowa farm girl turned Iraq War veteran, lacked in money and name recognition she made up for with a personality and biography that made her a perfect fit for the state. In the 2014 Re­pub­lican primary, she blew away four male competitors — including a self-funding former Goldman Sachs employee favored by GOP powerbrokers in Wash­ington, D.C. — with one of the more memo­rable political ads in recent history. “I grew up castrating hogs on an …