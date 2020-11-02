Ray Bradbury: What He Foresaw

The letter came on stationery unlike any I had ever seen.

At the top was a dark blue drawing, running nearly the width of the page, that showed the cross-section of a multilevel residence. The first level contained objects that might have been purloined from ancient Egypt: vases and what looked to be a mummy case. Was it a home? A museum? A mausoleum? Spiral staircases led to the upper levels, which included a room lined with ornately framed paintings and a library with a grand bookcase, on top of which sat a toy horse that could have escaped from a …