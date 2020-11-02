Remember Books—Reading On-Screen Is Not the Same

I used to read. Most of my fare was paperbacks. I developed, as all confirmed readers did, tastes and taboos peculiar to myself. Crack­ing the spine of a book seemed destructive to me, so the front and back covers had to be curled back as I read. I also made musical accompaniment by tapping the spine with my fingertips. In college, when it became necessary to take notes, I underlined, by preference with a ballpoint pen. A friend of mine, another reader from youth, considers this monstrous, but he turns down the corners of relevant pages, which I find …