The Green New Deal Is Awful but Unlikely

During the September 29 presidential debate, Democratic candidate Joe Biden asserted that he does not “support the Green New Deal.” It “is not my plan.” Instead, he supports “the Biden Plan, which is different.”
Put aside Biden’s silly claim that the Green New Deal “will pay for itself,” and ignore the fact that the Biden Plan states explicitly that “Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.” What is much more central is the overriding policy objective of the Biden proposal: net-zero U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) “no later than 2050.” …
This article appears as “The Awful, Unlikely Green New Deal” in the November 2, 2020, print edition of National Review.
