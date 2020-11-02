NR PLUS
The Green New Deal Is Awful but Unlikely

By
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, N.H., June 4, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Even a Democratic Congress will want to reject it

During the September 29 presidential debate, Democratic candidate Joe Biden asserted that he does not “support the Green New Deal.” It “is not my plan.” Instead, he supports “the Biden Plan, which is different.”

Put aside Biden’s silly claim that the Green New Deal “will pay for itself,” and ignore the fact that the Biden Plan states explicitly that “Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.” What is much more central is the overriding policy objective of the Biden proposal: net-zero U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) “no later than 2050.” …

This article appears as “The Awful, Unlikely Green New Deal” in the November 2, 2020, print edition of National Review.

By
At an event in Miami, Biden asserted that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “she may very well move to overrule Roe.”

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
The Goat Rodeo

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

