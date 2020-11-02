NR PLUS
Magazine November 2, 2020, Issue

The Narcissism of Small Political Differences

By
(Nathan Frandino/Reuters)

Sophomore year of college, I moved into a cool old rowhouse in Washington’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood along with four buddies.

At least, we were buddies in September. By May, not so much.

You see, while one of the other guys was fairly messy, like me, the others were fastidious and particular — the kind of fellows who gave you a good idea of what the “A” in “type-A personality” must have stood for.

Here’s what I learned about living with neat freaks: You can come 80 percent up from slovenliness. You can take your shift swabbing down the bathrooms, make sure your dishes

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Daniel FosterDaniel Foster is a former news editor of National Review Online.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
At an event in Miami, Biden asserted that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “she may very well move to overrule Roe.”

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More