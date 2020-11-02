Trump: Maybe

How to weigh the trade-offs?

I don’t know. Still, at this late hour, I just don’t know.

Yes, yes — I know what I think of Donald Trump. I think that he’s a shallow, ignorant, capricious, incorrigible, self-destructive fool. For a while, I was convinced that he would change. If he became the nominee, he’d change. In the final stretch of the election, he’d change. Once he had won, he’d change. After the inauguration, he’d change. Having settled into the role, he’d change. But he didn’t, because he can’t. This is who he is, and who he has always been. Most people walk around the White …