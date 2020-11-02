A case for principled abstention

President Trump has delivered on some important issues. If Roe v. Wade is overturned in the next decade, his appointment of conservative justices will be a cause of a great advance in human rights. He signed a law that included some of the tax relief for parents I’ve been advocating for 15 years, and eliminated the individual mandate that was the most objectionable feature of Obamacare. Whether we’re talking about religious liberty, school choice, or Title IX, Trump’s policies are much better than those of Joe Biden. On many issues, Trump has far exceeded the expectations I had when he …