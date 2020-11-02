United States Supreme Court Notification of Service

UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
CLERK OF THE COURT
Notification of Service
The Supreme Court of the United States
Welcome! Your name has been chosen from a random selection of registered voters in your division to serve as SUPREME COURT JUSTICE for a two-week term as indicated below.
Following the signing by President Kamala Harris of the “Put US in SCOTUS Act,” all residents of the United States are required to serve as Temporary Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States.
TERM OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SERVICE: March 11, 2022 to March 25, 2022
PARTICIPANT NUMBER: 1992-SCOTUS-18883
WHAT DO I DO NOW?
- Write down your
…
