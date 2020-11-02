United States Supreme Court Notification of Service

UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

CLERK OF THE COURT

Notification of Service

The Supreme Court of the United States

Welcome! Your name has been chosen from a random selection of registered voters in your division to serve as SUPREME COURT JUSTICE for a two-week term as indicated below.

Following the signing by President Kamala Harris of the “Put US in SCOTUS Act,” all residents of the United States are required to serve as Temporary Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States.

TERM OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SERVICE: March 11, 2022 to March 25, 2022

PARTICIPANT NUMBER: 1992-SCOTUS-18883

WHAT DO I DO NOW?

Write down your

…