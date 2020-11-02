NR PLUS
Magazine November 2, 2020, Issue

United States Supreme Court Notification of Service

By
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
CLERK OF THE COURT

Notification of Service
The Supreme Court of the United States

Welcome! Your name has been chosen from a random selection of registered voters in your division to serve as SUPREME COURT JUSTICE for a two-week term as indicated below.

Following the signing by President Kamala Harris of the “Put US in SCOTUS Act,” all residents of the United States are required to serve as Temporary Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States.

TERM OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SERVICE: March 11, 2022 to March 25, 2022

PARTICIPANT NUMBER: 1992-SCOTUS-18883

WHAT DO I DO NOW?

  1. Write down your

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
At an event in Miami, Biden asserted that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, “she may very well move to overrule Roe.”

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More