Will Trump Win Pennsylvania?

The best indicator of the Trump campaign’s standing in Pennsylvania is the voter-registration numbers.
In November 2016, Pennsylvania had 4.2 million registered Democrats, 3.3 million registered Republicans, and 1.2 million registered with “other parties” or none.
By June 2020, Pennsylvania had 4.09 million registered Democrats, 3.29 registered Republicans, and 1.21 million registered with other parties. Then the parties began their post-primary voter-registration drives — and Republicans added a net 135,619 voters between June and the final week of September, while Democrats added 57,985 and other voters increased by 49,995, Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report calculates. Add it all up: Democrats …
This article appears as “Battlefield Pennsylvania” in the November 2, 2020, print edition of National Review.
