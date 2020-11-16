A New Socratic Dialogue: Part 3 of 3

Is our educational system impoverished by the lack of instruction in grammar? I set forth opposing views in the form of a dialogue between stalwart interlocutors. This is the third part of a three-part series.
Aristophanes: There’s rampant confusion today on what used to be the simple point of pronouns.
Socrates: Really?
Aristophanes: Yes. The decline in people’s command of pronouns seems directly traceable to the decline in coursework in grammar.
Socrates: I’m not sure it’s any worse today than it ever has been.
Aristophanes: In an interview last night, I heard the president of a major university say Me and the dean are responsible …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.