At-Home COVID-19 Testing: Why We Need It

Beat the virus, heal the nation, restore opportunity

Twenty years on from the 20th century, the state of the union resembles nothing so much as a less fully conceived, less ambitious version of The Walking Dead. A virus menaces the populace, exposing the fragility of our institutions and exacerbating societal divisions. The uncertainty and fear it has spawned have badly damaged the economy and disrupted social life. There are no machetes, nor compounds ruled by strongmen armed to the teeth. No foraging for food, nor desperate looting of long-abandoned grocery stores. No disemboweled zombies just outside the door.

But Americans find themselves disturbingly vulnerable, deeply divided, and unsure of …