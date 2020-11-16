Bureaucrats Are Ripping Foster Families Apart

“Children are not chattel.”

On November 4, the day after the election, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Lawyers from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty will speak on behalf of Sharonell Fulton, an African-American woman who has taken care of more than 40 foster children through Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia. In March 2018, local government officials demanded that the agency violate its religiously based principles and begin placing kids with same-sex couples. The agency was forced to cease its foster-care operations, denying loving, stable homes to hundreds of children in the system.

This …