Europe’s Vanishing COVID ‘Success’

The best policies are not self-evident

In the Czech Republic, the government is building emergency field hospitals out of fear that the health-care system will be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. With new reported cases exceeding 15,000 a day at the end of October, the Czechs were suffering the highest per capita infection rate in the world except for tiny Andorra. France reached the landmark of more than 1 million new cases after President Emmanuel Macron declared a new national emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew; Spain saw more than 1 million new cases, too, and imposed similar measures. Italy, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom have …