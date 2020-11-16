In Defense of Florida

It is dynamic, well governed, sunny, and endlessly interesting

‘Where in D.C. do you live?”

“I live in Florida.”

“Oh, I just assumed. Florida, huh. Not D.C.”

“No.”

Oh, I just assumed. In TV studios and the like, I have this conversation a lot. But it’s the next part that peeves me: “So, what do you do if you want to go out for a nice dinner?”

What do I do? I go out for frickin’ dinner. We have restaurants here, you know.

Suffice it to say that the perception of Florida that is prevalent in the Northeast and on the West Coast bears little resemblance to the reality on the ground. In the ongoing …