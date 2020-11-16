NR PLUS
Then-President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, June 23, 1972 (The Nixon Library and Museum/Reuters)

Nixon’s Never-Spoken Secret

In an otherwise interesting article about the 1980 election (“The 1980 Presidential Election in Retrospect,” October 19), Craig Shirley writes that in the 1968 campaign “Nixon said he had a ‘secret plan’ to end the war in Vietnam.” The simple fact is that Nixon never said it, but it has been repeated constantly until it has become a “fact” and a staple for Nixon critics. One would have thought that Shirley knew the truth about this canard. There were complaints from Nixon’s opponents in New Hampshire in the 1968 primary that Nixon had “a secret plan to end

Biden said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to study Court-packing and other changes to the courts.

Elections

Elections

Music

Music

Media

Media

Elections

Elections

