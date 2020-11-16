Meeting with HRH Richard III and His Royal Advisers

20 August 1485 London

Present: HRH Richard III, Catesby, Ratcliffe, others, members of media-advisory council, members of HRH Publicke Opinion Research Ltd., and &c.

Notes taken by: Viscount Lovell, administrative interne

Ales and meatstuffs are distributed to the assembled gentlemen as Ericke from HRH Publicke Opinion Research Ltd. prepares his presentation.

At the pleasure of His Majesty Richard III, the presentation begins with a summary of the research findings, indicating that HRH is still strongly supported in traditional York strongholds — his numbers remain strong though have softened somewhat. The feeling from the research suggests that Yorkists are disappointed in some of the things …