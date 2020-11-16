Memories of Moscow: David Mamet on Russians in Theater & Movies

I was brought up on lore of the Moscow Art Theatre. Konstantin Alexeyev (stage name: “Stanislav­sky”) and friends started an amateur chamber theater in Moscow in the 1890s. He reports, in My Life in Art, that he’d been moved by witnessing the Saxe-Meiningen Players in 1885. He found their playing revolutionary, as it discarded the old Delsarte technique of standard poses for standard emotions. He’d “seen the new thing.”

He met an entrepreneur-amateur, Vladi­mir Nemirovic-Danchenko, and the Alexeyev Players became the Mos­cow Art Theatre. They were supported, first, by the czar, and later by the state; and, most important, by …