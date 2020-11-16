Origin Stories

Democrats distort a judicial philosophy

As Judge Amy Coney Barrett was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, many liberals thought they had found the perfect riposte to her. Hillary Clinton tweeted, “At the time the Con­stitution was adopted, women couldn’t vote, much less be judges.” More than 250,000 people hit their “like” buttons. Dan Rather suggested that applying originalism in law, like using “an old mule for transportation,” entails denying that “the world changes.” Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) pithily summed up why he was voting no: “Originalism is racist. Originalism is sexist. Originalism is homophobic.” It invites us to “go back in time.”

Conservatives scoffed …