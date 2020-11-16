Sofia Coppola’s Movie On the Rocks: Too Little Mess

No one would call Sofia Coppola a failure, but it’s fair to say that her career over the last decade has been a mild disappointment, relative to the expectations set by The Virgin Suicides and then Lost in Translation, her first two major films. Her polarizing Marie Antoinette is underrated, the little-seen Somewhere won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, The Beguiled had its admirers even as it fell afoul of woke critiques, and The Bling Ring — no, The Bling Ring was just a movie heiress’s cold sneer at celebrity culture, devoid of sympathy for the not-as-classy-as-the-Coppolas …