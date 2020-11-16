The Pluralism Within

Diversity exists in every person, and is the best foundation of social solidarity

Who are we as a people? I can’t remember a time in my life when we more badly needed an answer to that question.

Rediscovering our American identity begins with understanding who we are as individuals. According to some, we are each defined by the characteristics that we inherited on the day we were born. For example, I am a man, not a woman. I am brown, not white. I am straight, not gay. For proponents of this view, we are each defined by the innate and immutable, by the visible and superficial.

This is essentialism — the idea that the characteristics …