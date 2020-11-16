‘To America’

Brooklyn, N.Y.
‘Green-Wood is an active cemetery,” reads a sign outside the entrance, and I can’t help smiling. I know what they mean — people are working, being buried, etc. — but still . . .
You enter through fantastic arches, designed by Richard Upjohn during the Civil War. This could be the façade of the Munsters’ house, I think. At any rate, the arches make a perfect entrance for a grand cemetery, especially as night falls, as it is doing now.
I’ve come for a concert, and a highly unusual one.
Green-Wood Cemetery, here in Brooklyn, was founded in 1838. In addition to …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.