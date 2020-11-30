China’s Useful Idiots: Review of Hidden Hand by Hamilton & Ohlberg

Just a week before November 3, the last day of voting in the 2020 U.S. election, Newsweek broke a bombshell of a story: “600 U.S. Groups Linked to Chinese Communist Party Influence Effort with Ambition Beyond Election.” The article identified and mapped out a sophisticated and wide-ranging array of organizations involved in influencing American society, encompassing many dozens of diasporic Chinese groups in the U.S., various chambers of commerce, and other cultural and educational organizations.
It’s the kind of discovery that could have been expected to dominate the conversation in the home stretch of a campaign season in which the two …
This article appears as "China's Useful Idiots" in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.
