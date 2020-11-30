Dan Lipinski and the Decline of Pro-Life Democrats

His House defeat nearly completes his party’s purge of anti-abortion voices

Flossmoor, Ill.

‘I’m from Chicago,” says Con­gressman Dan Lipinski. “When you’re from Chicago, you’re going to be a Democrat.”

And when you’re a Democrat in the House of Representatives, from Chicago or elsewhere, you’re likely to be a few other things, such as a supporter of unions, gun control, and the impeachment of President Trump. This pretty much describes Lipinski’s voting record, too. So far, so predictable.

Another safe bet is that you’re going to favor abortion rights — unless you’re Lipinski, one of America’s last Demo­cratic officeholders who are strongly pro-life. When the House convenes with its new members in 2021, however, …