Grammar Goes Political: Review of ‘What’s Your Pronoun?’ by Dennis Baron

What’s Your Pronoun? Beyond He and She, by Dennis Baron (Liveright, 320 pp., $25.95)

‘The movement to make amends for the excludingness of the male pronoun,” recently noted the playwright Tom Stoppard, “is becoming ridiculous.” Whether this is truly a movement or merely a ruckus — a disturbance, a mere commotion — is less than clear. Whatever the case, the casual use of the male singular pronoun he has become an issue, a matter in the flux of controversy. What is at issue in the pronoun war is the want of a properly inclusive pronoun to use with collective and indefinite nouns and pronouns (no one, anyone, someone, none, etc.). This is not a …

This article appears as “Pronouns Go Political” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.

