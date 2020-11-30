James Bond, in Literature & Cinema: A Retrospective

Midway through Steven Spielberg’s effervescent 1960s-era comedy-drama Catch Me If You Can, a young and ambitious conman called Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) treats himself to a gray three-piece suit. It’s not just any suit, but a close copy of the suit Sean Connery wore as James Bond in the 1964 movie Goldfinger. “Now you’re sure this is the suit, right?” Frank anxiously asks the tailor. “This is the exact suit he wore in the movie,” the man replies, adding, “Now all you need is one of those little foreign sports cars that he drives.” Then, in a magical moment, Spielberg …