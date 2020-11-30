NR PLUS
Magazine November 30, 2020, Issue

James Bond, in Literature & Cinema: A Retrospective

By
British actor Daniel Craig and his partner Satsuki Mitchell arrive for a screening of the James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ in New York November 11, 2008.

Midway through Steven Spielberg’s effervescent 1960s-era comedy-drama Catch Me If You Can, a young and ambitious conman called Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) treats himself to a gray three-piece suit. It’s not just any suit, but a close copy of the suit Sean Connery wore as James Bond in the 1964 movie Goldfinger. “Now you’re sure this is the suit, right?” Frank anxiously asks the tailor. “This is the exact suit he wore in the movie,” the man replies, adding, “Now all you need is one of those little foreign sports cars that he drives.” Then, in a magical moment, Spielberg

This article appears as “Paging 007” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
Peter Tonguette — Mr. Tonguette is the author of the forthcoming book Picturing Peter Bogdanovich: My Conversations with the New Hollywood Director.

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
During the campaign, Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as a cudgel against Trump and other Republicans.

Most Popular

Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

More Evidence That Trump’s Conduct Hurt Him

By
Harry Enten, a senior writer and analyst at CNN, notes that as of this morning, Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania have received 117,000 more votes than their Democratic counterparts while splitting its 18 available seats. In the same election, Donald Trump received 47,566 ... Read More
Elections

More Evidence That Trump’s Conduct Hurt Him

By
Harry Enten, a senior writer and analyst at CNN, notes that as of this morning, Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania have received 117,000 more votes than their Democratic counterparts while splitting its 18 available seats. In the same election, Donald Trump received 47,566 ... Read More