NR PLUS
Magazine November 30, 2020, Issue

Lazarus

By
(Jon Nazca/Reuters)

Four days I lay inert within my tomb,
Unmoved by man or son of man. No doubt,
You had to craft a miracle — exhume
Dead Lazarus! — and so you yanked me out.
Sun-bright forgotten light assailed my eyes,
And dusty air again rasped through my throat.
Just who are you to give what God denies,
And jab your holy finger at my mote?
Well, you have yours — and I my splintered cross
To drag across the gravel of the day
Until I die once more, and someone toss
My twice-dead carcass graveward to decay.
My Savior! Save no more. At my last breath
Pray do not cure my sickness unto …

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
During the campaign, Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as a cudgel against Trump and other Republicans.

Most Popular

Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More