NR PLUS
Magazine November 30, 2020, Issue

Letters

By
The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Camera Concurrence

David Harsanyi does a nice job a­ttacking the idea that cameras belong in the Supreme Court (“Oyez Only,” November 16), but he omits what is perhaps the most important reason for a camera-free Court: The oral arguments generally don’t matter much, and it would be a mistake to make people think otherwise. The arguments might be great theater, and most of the justices love the back-and-forth. But if lawyers haven’t put together their positions in the strongest, most coherent way in the briefs, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to salvage the situation in the courtroom. (Though often ridiculed, Justice

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
During the campaign, Democrats used the coronavirus pandemic as a cudgel against Trump and other Republicans.

Most Popular

Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More