Official Transcript: The Rachael Ray Show

11.07.21

[applause]

Rachael Ray: And we are back! So great to have you guys! Big treat for you! Today we have a special guest, he’s someone we all know, he’s been on kind of a journey for the past year. Please welcome former president Donald Trump!

[applause]

Former president Donald J. Trump: It’s wonderful to be here, Rachael, with you and the wonderful people out there, wonderful ladies! Hello! I respect you!

Rachael Ray: So, Mr. President —

Former president Donald J. Trump: You know what, Rachael, call me “Don,” okay? The whole thing with the formality and, it’s just not who I am now. I’m …