Schumer and Pelosi Are Bourbon Democrats

You don’t want to be on Abigail Spanberger’s bad side. The Virginia congresswoman, narrowly elected to a second term on November 3, was furious during an hours-long conference call with her fellow House Democrats. In a profanity-laced rant, she blamed the leftward tilt of her caucus for its surprising losses in the 2020 election. “We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again,” Spanberger told her flustered peers. “If we are classifying Tuesday as a success, . . . we will get f***ing torn apart in 2022.”
The Democrats who aren’t named “Joe Biden” or “Kamala Harris” …
This article appears as “Bourbon Democrats” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.