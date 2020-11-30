The COVID Election

On November 4, the day after the election, the United States again set a new record for coronavirus infections, with more than 107,000 new cases recorded. More than a thousand American deaths were attributed to COVID-19 that day. Such grim tallies had long been routine in this election year and couldn’t help but shape the environment in which Americans cast their ballots.
To begin with, the virus shaped that environment in very practical terms. The logistics of this election made it unlike any in our history had, as more than 100 million Americans had already voted by mail before Election Day. …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.