The COVID Election

Trump’s failure to lead exacted a political cost even if it did not cost him the election

On November 4, the day after the election, the United States again set a new record for coronavirus infections, with more than 107,000 new cases recorded. More than a thousand American deaths were attributed to COVID-19 that day. Such grim tallies had long been routine in this election year and couldn’t help but shape the environment in which Americans cast their ballots.

To begin with, the virus shaped that environment in very practical terms. The logistics of this election made it unlike any in our history had, as more than 100 million Americans had already voted by mail before Election Day. …