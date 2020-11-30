The Democrats’ Shortfalls in Congressional Elections

In the House and the Senate, Republicans beat expectations

Hours before the polls closed on Election Day, former Senate majority leader Harry Reid made a bold prediction: Demo­­crats would take control of the Senate by defeating at least seven sitting Repub­lican senators.

“I think we’re going to win in Colorado, we’re going to win in Montana, we’re going to win in Maine, we’re going to win in North Carolina,” Reid said on MSNBC. “We’re going to win in Arizona, we’re going to win in Iowa, and we’re going to win in Alaska.”

Reid was almost entirely wrong. As expected, Republicans easily picked up a seat in Alabama and Democrats easily picked …