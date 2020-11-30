The Democrats’ Shortfalls in Congressional Elections

Hours before the polls closed on Election Day, former Senate majority leader Harry Reid made a bold prediction: Democrats would take control of the Senate by defeating at least seven sitting Republican senators.
“I think we’re going to win in Colorado, we’re going to win in Montana, we’re going to win in Maine, we’re going to win in North Carolina,” Reid said on MSNBC. “We’re going to win in Arizona, we’re going to win in Iowa, and we’re going to win in Alaska.”
Reid was almost entirely wrong. As expected, Republicans easily picked up a seat in Alabama and Democrats easily picked …
This article appears as “Where the Wave Broke” in the November 30, 2020, print edition of National Review.
