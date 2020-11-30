The Democrats’ Texas Blues

Republicans remain safe in the Lone Star State

Once again, Democrats got their hopes up for Texas. Once again, those hopes were crushed.

Joe Biden improved a bit on Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 numbers in the state, securing 46.3 percent of the vote. Donald Trump won almost exactly the same share of the vote as he did in 2016, 52.2. Looked at another way, Trump added 1.2 million votes to his 2016 take in Texas, while Biden added more than 1.3 million — a relatively good showing for the Democrats, but not nearly good enough.

That was true beyond the presidential race. Democrats had dared to hope that they might …