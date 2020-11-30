The New GOP

And what it has in common with the old one

Ronald Reagan was dubbed the “Great Communicator.” Donald Trump might well be labeled the “Great Accelerator.”

U.S. politics was polarized before President Trump, with both coalitions motivated mostly by fear of each other. We have gotten more polarized since Trump rode down that escalator. The Upper Midwest has long been moving toward the Republicans. Both the George W. Bush and Mitt Romney campaigns made Wisconsin a target, and the state’s legislatures have been Republican for a decade. In 2016, Trump was the first Republican since Reagan to get its presidential vote. Pennsylvania, too, finally tipped toward the Republicans while Trump led …